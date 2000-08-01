Enter The Limelight

Five ways to make headlines
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
1 min read

1. Offer yourself as an expert when an important news story breaks. For example, before the new year, security companies were being interviewed left and right about Y2K issues. Keep watch for events that relate to your own field.

2. Announce something new-from new products to new hires. Remember, anything new is news.

3. Create a contest, anniversary celebration or special event, and send out a release about it.

4. Make a donation and announce it. Philanthropy can make you feel and look good.

5. Know your media. To avoid looking like an amateur, be sure the info you send is appropriate for the medium you're pitching.


Gwen Moran is president of Moran Marketing Associations, a public relations and marketing communications agency in Ocean, New Jersey, and creator of BoostYourBiz.com, an online marketing resource center. E-mail her at gwen@boostyourbiz.com.

