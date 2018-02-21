Passion Drives You to Succeed; Let It Also Drive You to Give Back

The greatest measure of an entrepreneur's stature is how much they help others.

Business success needs a larger purpose if it’s going to mean anything. Everyone can achieve their dreams if they work hard enough. But there must be reason within that business success. There must be a greater meaning. For me, it’s all about using that business success and giving back to causes you believe in. So why is it so important to give back?

Using passion to drive giving.

The overarching theme in my charitable giving is passion. I went into detail in a recent TEDx talk I gave to a small group about his different passions that motivates my desire to give.

To begin with, I talked about my passion for teaching. I’ve been a teacher running one of the largest online training academies for stock traders, and I find great reward in helping others achieve their dreams.

I also talk about using my passion for travel to begin donating to school building projects. This led to opening my first school in Cambodia through the Cambodia Village Fund and opening a variety of other schools in Bali. Passion is by far the most important factor in all that you do; let that be the driving force of all that you do.

Money is just one way.

It’s no secret that we live in a money-driven world. It’s all about how much you have, and how much you can buy with the money you earn. But money is only one way to make a difference in the world. You don’t need a lot of money to make an impact. You still have you.

Even if you don’t have money, never get lost in that. Your time and manpower are the most powerful tools to have; use them to make an impact on others lives.

For example, if you love animals but can’t donate a significant amount of money to a charity, it’s much more impactful to donate your time to the shelter. This will not only give you the first-hand experience of volunteering but the animals you help will experience the direct impact of help as well.

Don’t get consumed by money.

Appreciating what matters most.

The value of charity and philanthropy brings people together and helps them to appreciate the world more. This is an irreplaceable experience that drives others to help and support each other through various causes.

Recently, I donated thousands of toys to a charity in the financially stricken nation of Greece. That was great, but it was bringing my closest friends and family over to Greece with me to make those donations personally that made the biggest impact.

It was a truly beautiful experience that brought everyone closer together. Using my time and money in a way that helped me to maximize every dollar, a greater appreciation of the things that really matter in life is earned through experience such as these.

What makes philanthropy so important.

Philanthropy can be practiced by anyone and should be practiced by everyone. This idea needs to be supported and celebrated. It’s our duty to use our own resources to help others, and encourage our friends and family to do the same. Even if you only have time to give, you should still help the causes you’re passionate about. It gives you a greater appreciation of the things that matter and you’re making the world a better place one step at a time.