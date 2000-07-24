Organize Your Sales Efforts

Want better-than average sales stats? Top-notch call reports can help you make the grade.

July 24, 2000 3 min read

Although salespeople view call reports as tedious, homework-like tasks, both business owners and salespeople can learn a lot from these reports. The key is to make certain this old stand-by extracts crucial information and is presented as a tool to assist salespeople, not as something to help you keep tabs on them.

Make sure the call reports contain key demographic information, including the time of year the customer usually makes purchases, prior purchases made, other suppliers used, the method of payment, and interest shown in other products. They should also list new projects the client is working on, and match them with the products or services your company offers. Keep in mind the client's promotional and marketing schedules. Other call reports tips to consider: