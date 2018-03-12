3 Competitive Advantages of Deep Learning for Your Company

Benefits range from tireless accuracy to job creation to cost savings. It's a brave new world.

What do you think of when you hear about AI? Do you picture your favorite sci-fi movie or a book that you read when you were younger? In that favorite book or movie, were the robots smart? Could they learn?

Today’s software robots can. In AI, we can find a subset of machine learning called “deep learning,” which is defined as networks that can learn unsupervised from unstructured data.

Now the bigger question is: Are you ready to take advantage of deep learning in your business? The vast ocean of data grows exponentially every day. If you and your company can’t keep up, you’ll be left behind.

It’s time to utilize intelligent automation to help your business grow, keep organized, and stay on top of the competition. Let's discuss three advantages of deep learning for your company.

1. Cost and time benefits.

Neural networks are trainable “brains.” You give them your company’s information and train them to do a task, such as generating reports, and they will use that training, new information, and their “work experience” to adapt and improve in much the same way a human worker learns.

Unlike a human worker, however, these software robots work at a much faster rate and never sleep. The utilization of deep learning in your business can save your company money spent in hiring extra employees or outsourcing for specified projects. It can also save your employees time.

When repetitive or time-consuming work is done quickly and efficiently at the push of a button, your employees are freed up to do the creative work that will help your company grow. Let’s talk more about that next.

2. Quality and accurate results.

As the CEO of your company, you want accuracy. You want quality. Unfortunately, what you often get from your human worker is error-filled and inferior. This is especially true for repetitive tasks and data processing. Humans need rest and fuel. They get tired or hungry and make careless mistakes.

Your AI worker doesn’t need rest and will not make mistakes. It uses deep learning to, well, learn. It takes in new information from the web, from your company’s data inputs, or from the results of its own “work” to develop new understandings, producing accurate, high-quality results.

Using deep learning, your software robots can recognize more data and images, understand spoken language, overcome problems, and work more efficiently.

Image recognition algorithms are becoming increasingly accurate, and AI is becoming more widely used. Through the use of deep learning, your company will avoid common errors and save the time normally spent fixing them.

With the improvements in intelligent automation, your employees might become concerned about their jobs, but they actually have the potential for growth.

3. Job growth.

Companies implementing machine learning must train or hire employees to use the software. This can mean advancement for the right human worker.

Other employees can improve and grow in their current creative positions without the distractions of repetitive and time-consuming tasks that can be delegated to AI. When your employees are free to create, you are free to watch your company grow.

Utilizing deep learning for your business will save you money and time in more ways than one. You, your company, and your employees will benefit when you decide to take advantage of what AI has to offer. Will you make a move toward deep learning in your company?

Maybe they aren’t like the ones in books or movies, but robots are here, in one form or another. What is the future of AI? In some ways, that is up to you.