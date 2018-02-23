Technology

Built For Business: HP Elite X2 1012 G2

Built For Business: HP Elite X2 1012 G2
Image credit: HP
HP's new premium commercial device, the Elite x2 1012 G2, combines power and portability into a sleek 2-in-1 design. It's powered by 7th generation Core-I processors and has up to 16 GB of RAM, which quadruples the storage of the first generation Elite x2. It offers advanced security features, up to 10 hours of battery life and fast charging, giving you up to 50% battery life in just 30 minutes.

The device is both touch and tap enabled and works with an HP Active Pen, which allows you to write on the device naturally or launch an app. The Elite x2 1012 G2 is just as beautiful as it is functional. At about 8mm, the device is as slim as a #2 pencil. Its sturdy and elegant metal frame supports a 12.3-inch display with bonded Corning Gorilla Glass 4. Between the Collaboration Keyboard with built-in audio and high-resolution cameras, there's so much to love about the Elite x2 1012 G2.

Related: Enterprise Mobility: HP Elite X2 1012

