News and Trends

Donald Trump Jr Eyes India as the Next Leader for Real Estate

Indian market is the second biggest for the Trump Organization, in terms of the number of projects
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Donald Trump Jr Eyes India as the Next Leader for Real Estate
Image credit: Donald Trump Jr Official Twitter
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Two words can best describe the past week in India – business and politics. With top dignitaries from across the world flying into the country, international media too turned to what’s happening in India. Flagged off by the visit of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau mired in controversies to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi talking about flying cars and ending with Donald Trump Jr. talking business in India.

And like everything in the country, Trump Jr’s visit too wasn’t far from controversies. Starting with a remark about how he likes India’s poor people because they smile to leveraging his father’s name for business, there were many questions raised about his India visit. But Trump Jr. himself left the country saying he preferred the “nice and fair” Indian media over its American counterparts.

In the country for the formal go-ahead of the Trump towers in Delhi NCR, Trump Jr. met with billionaires of the country, some of whom have already booked their spots in the luxurious apartments.

India – the Second Biggest Market for the Trumps

Talking about India’s fast-growing real estate sector, Trump Jr. said that the Indian market is the second biggest for their company, in terms of the number of projects. In partnership with the Trump organization, Indian real estate developers build luxury homes with the Trump Tower brand.  

In an interview with a leading television channel, Trump Jr. said that he’s here as a businessman and not to discuss political affairs. Calling India an important international market, he said that he has been in the country several times for business and has built personal relationships over the years.

Modi, the Friend

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump share cordial relations. While Trump Jr. cancelled a US foreign policy speech, he did speak about Modi at a press event in Kolkata. He said that reforms during Modi’s regime are corrections in the right direction. He added that earlier, the promises made by the government were not kept which often resulted in foreign investors staying away from India.

While he admitted that some reforms might make it difficult for real estate developers to function but it was time to make those changes. However, Trump Jr added that he believes these reforms will further boost the confidence of foreign investors as now they know “what they are buying is what they are going to get”.

Business with Billionaires

The lavish apartments in the Trump Towers, Gurgaon have a price range of USD 775,000 and USD 1.5 million. So, it was no surprise that when newspapers ran front-page ads saying that people who buy apartments in the luxury complex will get a chance to interact with Trump Jr., billionaires would fill the hall. In a fireside chat with a room filled with dignitaries from the government and the who’s who from the business community, Trump Jr spoke about how he has distanced himself from politics.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

New Study Debunks Age Bias in the Workplace. What Does That Mean for Your Business?

News and Trends

OurPlace Has Raised $2.35 Million

News and Trends

Tesla Will Reveal Its 'Cyberpunk' Electric Pickup on November 21st