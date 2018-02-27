These Three IITians are Re-cycling Pollutants into Paints

Chakr Innovation is on a full spree to bring about sustainable reduction in air pollution levels

Three IITians Dhupar, Srivastava and Sachan created a device that uses soot emitted from diesel generators to produce paint and ink. Using a patented technology, their venture, Chakr Innovation is on a full spree to bring about sustainable reduction in air pollution levels.

For Dhupar, it all started when his friends were relishing their glasses of sugarcane juice and saw that the cane crusher was running on a diesel generator but its emission was not visible because the vendor had attached an exhaust pipe to a wall to divert the carbon emissions. He noticed that the emitted soot had painted the wall black and wondered “If it can colour the wall black, it can surely be utilized as paints,” he thought.