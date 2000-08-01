Product: Adjustable Computer Organizer

Find space where you thought you had none with this storage product for your monitor.
Turn your monitor into a storage station with the Get Organized! Adjustable Computer Organizer. This sturdy plastic minishelf fits around a 14- to 17-inch monitor and has room on the side to store up to 150 CDs and small supplies. The top features a storage shelf for your speakers. For more information about the $39.98 Adjustable Computer Organizer, call (800) 803-9400.

Home office expert Lisa Kanarek is the founder of HomeOfficeLife.com and the author of Organizing Your Home Office For Success (Blakely Press) and 101 Home Office Success Secrets (Career Press).

