What's In A Name?
Check out these tips to choose the perfect name for your business.
Your business name says a lot about your company. If you're having trouble choosing the right one, use these tips as a guide.
- Choose a name that appeals not only to you but also to the kind of customers you're trying to attract.
- To get customers to respond to your business on an emotional level, choose a comforting or familiar name that conjures up pleasant memories.
- Don't pick a name that is long or confusing.
- Stay away from cute puns that only you understand.
- Don't use the word "Inc." after your name unless your company is actually incorporated.
- Don't use the word "Enterprises" after your name; amateurs often use this term.