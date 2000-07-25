What's In A Name?

Check out these tips to choose the perfect name for your business.

July 25, 2000 1 min read

Your business name says a lot about your company. If you're having trouble choosing the right one, use these tips as a guide.

Choose a name that appeals not only to you but also to the kind of customers you're trying to attract.

To get customers to respond to your business on an emotional level, choose a comforting or familiar name that conjures up pleasant memories.

Don't pick a name that is long or confusing.

Stay away from cute puns that only you understand.

Don't use the word "Inc." after your name unless your company is actually incorporated.