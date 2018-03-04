News and Trends

Setting The Standard: Porsche Cayenne's New Models Arrive In The UAE

Setting The Standard: Porsche Cayenne's New Models Arrive In The UAE
Image credit: Al Nabooda Automobiles
Entrepreneur Staff
Bold, inventive, and inspiring- these are the hallmarks that have governed the Porsche Cayenne model line so far, and the latest series of the SUV model line is staying true to this particular ethos- while also bringing in its own unique style to the mix.

Its launch in the UAE was celebrated with a special event held at the Dubai showroom of Porsche Centre Dubai and Northern Emirates, Al Nabooda Automobiles, where the new Cayenne and Cayenne S effortlessly became the stars of the night. With its sharp new design, powerful turbocharged engines, enhanced chassis systems, and a range of off-road modes, the new models underpin the Cayenne’s credentials as a true sports car in its segment.

K. Rajaram, Chief Executive Officer, Al Nabooda Automobiles. Image credit: Al Nabooda Automobiles.

“Since its initial launch, the Cayenne has been one of the most popular models in the UAE, and I have no doubt that the third generation, which offers even more sports car performance and practicality, will continue this success story,” said K. Rajaram, Chief Executive Officer of Al Nabooda Automobiles.

Unveiling the new Porsche Cayenne series in the UAE. Image credit: Al Nabooda Automobiles.
“For me, the new Cayenne’s versatility is truly unique. It is at home on any road, but it is equally ready to explore new terrain. It enjoys a short sprint as much as a long road trip, and the commute to work as much as a lap on the track. It is capable of producing a superb drive experience virtually anywhere, and that is really what sets the Cayenne apart from any other SUV.”

Related: 'Trep's Choice: The Porsche Cayenne Turbo

