Ahead Of The Curve: Nokia 8 Sirocco

March 9, 2018 1 min read

HMD Global released five new smartphones at the 2018 Mobile World Congress, including the Nokia 8 Sirocco, the newest version of its flagship device. Carved from a single piece of stainless steel, its frame is 2.5 times stronger, thinner, and tougher to withstand real-life knocks and drops.

Nokia Sirocco 8. Image credit: Nokia.

It has a curved edge-to-edge OLED 2K 5.5-inch display made from 3D Corning Gorilla Glass for a polished, luxurious aesthetic. The device features dual rear sensors with ZEISS optics, which includes a 12MP wide-angle camera and a 13MP camera with 2X optical zoom and 5MP front facing camera that support the bothie feature introduced by its predecessor. With Android 8.0, an octacore Snapdragon 835 chip, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Nokia 8 Sirocco is an ideal companion for the power user.

