The Executive Selection: Missoni

March 10, 2018 1 min read

Taking its influences from the Mediterranean landscape is this fresh fragrance from the House of Missoni. A woody scent full of contrasts, it composes of lemon, grapefruit and lavender as its top notes, encompassing Mediterranean marquis herbs, ginger fresh cut, pomarose and jasmine petals at its heart. The dry-down is a blend of sandalwood, with touches of oakwood, birch, patchouli and vibrant musks. Packing a whole lot in one spray, if you’re seeking to make a statement, whether for special occasions or your day-to-day use, this scent is worth trying out.

And to complement your new Eau de Toilette, the Missoni Parfum Pour Homme also comes with a bath and body line suitable for all skin types for your hydrating needs.

