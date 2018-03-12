shepreneurs

Meet the Investment Guru for Over 3,000 Companies

Today, with over 60 investments and 140 million dollars invested across the country, NEA under the leadership of Bala Deshpande is looking for impactful investments
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Meet the Investment Guru for Over 3,000 Companies
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Despite having a humongous experience of 17 years in the investment industry, Bala Deshpande, remains humble to express, “Meeting diverse entrepreneurs is the best part of my journey, as they made it meaningful.” Having being an investment guru for over 3,000 companies across sectors and stages, she shares “One thing that is common to all entrepreneurs is fretting over valuation,”

She explains how she anchors the transformation of various industries which is now majorly driven by technology. “The markets are transforming. With the emergence of new ideas and entrepreneurs, there is a shift of focus from traditional to trendy sectors,” she says. Speaking about her initial years, she remembers, it was a bit of mid market. “But today, I know most of the opportunities for investment in traditional sectors of India whether it is textile or retail,” shares she.

According to her, healthcare and retail sector in India are witnessing disruption with path breaking innovations. Today, the conventional healthcare industry is flexible towards partnering with startups. On the other hand, enterprise sector has seen quick transformation from what it was in 2000. “This was an essentially data base and security driven industry but with innovations like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Machine Learning we have more advanced platforms,” reveals Deshpande. While, investing in one such firm, Deshpande says “Just because a sector is trending doesn’t mean I will invest in it.” When asked about her memorable investment, she says that every sector is distinctive from each other, therefore, choosing from them is a tough job.

Today, with over 60 investments and 140 million dollars invested across the country, NEA is looking for impactful investments.

(This article was first published in the March issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

By Connecting Food With Technology, This Woman Entrepreneur Made it to The Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

Meet The Dessert Diva Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

Meet The Fashion Hostess Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019