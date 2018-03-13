This Shepreneur's Latest Venture is a Super Specialty Healthcare Facility

Divya Modi-Tongya's recent project includes leading the Smart Group's entry in the Healthcare sector with the setup of a 250 bedded, super-specialty healthcare facility

After doing her Masters in Accounting from the University of Southern California, USA, Modi entered the family business which spans across telecommunications, healthcare, financial services and real estate in Singapore and India. Talking about her initial tryst in the family set up, Divya recalls, “My first venture was setting up a lifestyle centre in Noida called the Spice World. It was a mix of cinema, food and retail. From conceptualizing it, to property construction and design to getting it up and running was something I looked at.”

At that time, she also discovered her passion in finance. She further studied from the CFA Institute, USA. Post that lot of M&A, fund raising, investment decisions and tax work is what she got involved in. Talking about finding her feet in the family set up, she says, “While working on the finance side, I also found lot of opportunity in the operations. I apply my finance knowledge to operations perspective that helped in some turn around.” She led some strategic acquisitions of few businesses in Singapore, Malaysia etc.

Divya has recently setup Interweave Ventures, with the vision to invest in businesses in upcoming sectors, as part of the family office of the Smart Group. Sharing details on the same, she says, “We invest in businesses where we feel value can be created but don’t want to run it ourselves. We were already doing a lot of investments from out family trust. But we never did it in a structured manner. We are sector agnostic but we are looking at sectors where we have some understanding.”

Her most recent project includes leading the group’s entry in the Healthcare sector with the setup of, a 250 bedded, super-specialty healthcare facility as part of the development of Saket MediCiti in New Delhi, India; and driving the strategic growth of Wall Street Finance Ltd., a financial services firm offering money remittance and foreign exchange services in India.

