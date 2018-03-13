shepreneurs

This Shepreneur's Latest Venture is a Super Specialty Healthcare Facility

Divya Modi-Tongya's recent project includes leading the Smart Group's entry in the Healthcare sector with the setup of a 250 bedded, super-specialty healthcare facility
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Shepreneur's Latest Venture is a Super Specialty Healthcare Facility
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After doing her Masters in Accounting from the University of Southern California, USA, Modi entered the family business which spans across telecommunications, healthcare, financial services and real estate in Singapore and India. Talking about her initial tryst in the family set up, Divya recalls, “My first venture was setting up a lifestyle centre in Noida called the Spice World. It was a mix of cinema, food and retail. From conceptualizing it, to property construction and design to getting it up and running was something I looked at.”

At that time, she also discovered her passion in finance. She further studied from the CFA Institute, USA. Post that lot of M&A, fund raising, investment decisions and tax work is what she got involved in. Talking about finding her feet in the family set up, she says, “While working on the finance side, I also found lot of opportunity in the operations. I apply my finance knowledge to operations perspective that helped in some turn around.” She led some strategic acquisitions of few businesses in Singapore, Malaysia etc.

Divya has recently setup Interweave Ventures, with the vision to invest in businesses in upcoming sectors, as part of the family office of the Smart Group. Sharing details on the same, she says, “We invest in businesses where we feel value can be created but don’t want to run it ourselves. We were already doing a lot of investments from out family trust. But we never did it in a structured manner. We are sector agnostic but we are looking at sectors where we have some understanding.”

Her most recent project includes leading the group’s entry in the Healthcare sector with the setup of, a 250 bedded, super-specialty healthcare facility as part of the development of Saket MediCiti in New Delhi, India; and driving the strategic growth of Wall Street Finance Ltd., a financial services firm offering money remittance and foreign exchange services in India.

(This article was first published in the March issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

By Connecting Food With Technology, This Woman Entrepreneur Made it to The Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

Meet The Dessert Diva Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019

Meet The Fashion Hostess Who Made it to Entrepreneur India's Women to Watch For Class of 2019