Reasons for the Surge in Women Online Shoppers in India

Women online shoppers in the age group of 19 to 26 are one of the most active shoppers, and they comprise 52% of the total population of online women shoppers

Online Shopping has become an order of the day for a considerable number of Indian women. Interestingly, the total number of online women shoppers is estimated to grow at a rapid pace to touch 150 million at the end of 2020. In this context, it is interesting to note that online shopping trends or e-commerce sites would drive 25 percent of the total organized sales. On the other side, women customers from higher income classes who reside in Tier-1 cities would be the driving factor behind the popularity of online sites. India would also witness a growth of five times the present growth regarding women customers at the end of 2020. Recent research has depicted that the women customers would be more likely to spend on fashion accessories and apparels and would have a keen eye on the trends and online brands.

Reason for the Surge of Women Online Shoppers in India

India comprises of around 100 million women smartphone users out of which 40% shop on e-commerce sites and platforms. Interestingly, 70% of the online transactions are executed through a smartphone device. On the other hand, 30% shop through a computer or a tab. In this context, it is important to note that Tier-1 cities fair on a reasonable scale of 53% when compared to tier 2 and tier 3 markets which stand at 47%.

Another reason that can be highlighted behind the surge of women online shoppers in India is that there is a rapid increase in the number of working women. This gives them liberty to spend lavishly on online shopping. The age group of 26 to 35 of women online shoppers constitutes 20%, whereas, the age group of above 34 categories represents 6%.

Working women prefer online shopping as it saves them time and they have the liberty to select from a wide range of products. In addition, the online sites usually provide good offers and discounts which are absent in physical stores most of the times. This is another reason behind the rising popularity of online women shoppers.

The Shift in the Shopping Behavioral Patterns of Women Shoppers From Tier 1 to Tier 2 Cities

With the advent of globalization and increasing proliferation of internet services, the gender role in the traditional Indian patriarchal society is undergoing a sea change. Women now have a significant say in the household affairs even in backward parts of the country. With a shift in the gender role, the Indian woman consumer indeed is changing on a behavioral basis. Interestingly, the brands have now understood this and are firing on all cylinders to attract and retain the women customers from the tier 2 cities and towns. As per a latest KPMG report, the share of online buying from tier 2 and tier 3 towns stood at 55% of the overall transactions.

With women empowerment and increase in the number of working women, the online shopping sites are increasingly leveraging on these towns and cities to drive growth. For instance, five years ago, many online sites did not have delivery options to many tier 2 cities and towns. Even if they had delivery options, the customers would have to pay the price of the product through online transaction only. However, nowadays, the situation has changed a lot, and an increasing number of e-commerce sites are relying on these tier 2 cities.

The Principal Markets Penetrated by Online Shopping Stores

It is a commonly observed fact that women in smaller towns aspire to be like their metro counterparts. On the other hand, traditions do play a key role in segregating them as the metro cities have a large number of working women when compared to the tier 2 cities. In this context, it is important to note that the Indian media is a great equalizer. Nowadays, no household in level 2 towns is devoid of television sets. Moreover, newspapers also have a good reach in this tier 2 cities.

Hence, it can be said in this context that brand and product awareness is omnipresent across towns and cities irrespective of their size. However, the style and needs may vary. Another main reason that can be highlighted in this context lies in the fact that online brands of today mainly lay stress on gender-specific advertising. Hence, all these factors have contributed wholesomely to the identification of critical markets for online shopping stores. They are mostly targeting teenage women shoppers and working professionals irrespective of the city.

Marketing Strategies for Online Brands

It is interesting to note that brands appeal to the psychological aspects of human beings as opposed to traditional trademarks. With the increase of brand awareness among the customers, organizations are focusing exclusively on branding techniques to launch a product successfully. With the increasing proliferation of the internet, customers are more inclined to products that have a better brand value. The concept of branding is not only crucial to creating customer trust, but it also helps companies who trade on a stock exchange to garner profit. In addition, a strong brand perception among the preferences of the customers will allow an organization to conduct future business success.

The importance of branding can be felt in the fact that it inspires employees of an organization. For this brand awareness is the very important factor which is needed to spread among the customers and a strategic advertisement of the particular product can do such performance and motivate the customers showing its goodness. The companies need to observe the buying behavior of the customers through which it can influence the entire family or the target customers to change their consuming nature and go for some quality products.

From the above discussion, it is quite clear that online shopping in India is growing at a rapid pace aided by the phenomenal growth of internet and smartphones. India has 400 million internet users and is expected to rise in the coming few years. Moreover, with a surge in the number of working women and increasing brand awareness, the number of online women shoppers would increase to a great extent.