Get Your Product Out The Door

Read these tips to make all your sales go smoothly.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you're trying to sell your product, the last thing you want to do is annoy your customers. Here are some dos and don'ts to consider before you try to make a sale:

  • Don't be a pest. Give the company time to respond before contacting it again.
  • Don't argue. If someone tells you your product doesn't fit their product line, don't get belligerent. You may offer some further information, but if the company is firm, accept its decision.
  • Do listen to what people say. Consider their input valuable and constructive.
  • Don't wax poetic about your idea. Rather than saying "Everybody loves it," provide facts, such as 75 percent of a focus group gave the product a rating of 8 out of 10.
  • Do be brief, punctual and professional. If the listener asks you to send samples or call by a certain date, do it.

