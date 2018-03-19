This Lady is Giving Her Male Counterparts a Run for Their Money

Roshni Sanah Jaiswal along the way has taken many tough calls as she continues to steer the company to its original glory

Never did I ever think for once, before getting into the liquor industry that I am entering a 'maledominated' space. Yes, the segment has been largely catered by males, but that doesn't make them the leaders," says Jaiswal.

Coming from a family that owns one of the largest IMFL (India made foreign liquor) brand did not mean that Jaiswal knew what she wanted to do when she finished college. The only expectation, she recalls, was that she should make her own way. The eureka moment was the realization that Bengaluru was fast becoming one of the most cosmopolitan cities in India and out of that thought came '180 Proof', first-of-a-kind lounge bar in India, often pointed out as one of the first establishments that turned that city's night life into what it is today. "A woman in this role was unheard of, but it worked in my favor because many people did not know how to deal with a woman," pointed out Jaiswal. Post that, her son was born and she decided to take a sabbatical. But two years later, she was back, but this time as Chief Restructuring Officer for Jagatjit Industries.

Today, her personal style and ideology is evident across Jagatjit's brands. Their IICE Vodka brand was launched an year back with a sleek design and in new flavors, and with Kalki Koechlin as its brand ambassador. Jaiswal along the way has taken many tough calls as she continues to steer the company to its original glory.

