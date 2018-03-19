shepreneurs

The Travails and Aspirations of India's Finest Woman Boxer- Mary Kom

The six-times boxing world champion Mary Kom has clinched gold for India in the (48 kg category) boxing beating Ukraine's Hanna Okhota
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Travails and Aspirations of India's Finest Woman Boxer- Mary Kom
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The six-times boxing world champion Mary Kom has clinched gold for India in the (48kg category) boxing beating Ukraine's Hanna Okhota in a unanimous 5-0 verdict. She won her last gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. 

After the magnificient win, Kom shared her feelings on Twitter saying, "She dedicates her medal to her three children, coaches and sports staff for believing in her."  

After a sabbatical of two-years, Kom has made a stunning comeback in boxing. Over the years, she has not just brought India's name on the top of the world in boxing but have also trained many young boxers through her academy as a trainer and an entrepreneur.   

Here's a quick look at the excerpts of the interview of Mary Kom done a few days ago for her exemplary work as an entrepreneur in Manipur. 

“Never ever had I imagined that my journey would take me this far,” said the five times world boxing champion MC Mary Kom who is now giving wings to aspiring young boxers through her academy. Eager to ensure that the young boxers get what she did not have growing up, the Olympic Bronze medalist made her foray into entrepreneurship two years ago and is now expanding her academy in other cities. The 35-year old Kom opened her academy in her hometown Imphal in Manipur to promote not just boxing but also the other sports in the state. The academy provides training facilities for both boys and girls.

Her husband K Onler Kom has been the pillar of strength throughout, and even in her entrepreneurial journey, he has not lagged behind in extending his full support

While Mary looks after her sports and political career along with academy, her husband undertakes all the managerial decisions of the academy. When the duo was asked about their vision for the academy, they said, “We do not just deal with sports/boxing but also education and personality development activities, which eventually empowers students to the core. This will also inspire and influence the women in the country and make them realize that they are very much capable of doing what men can.” 

Fighting with the grave infrastructural setbacks, India’s only woman boxer Kom is working day in and day out to provide the best possible facilities to aspiring sportspersons in India. Through her academy, she wants to train underprivileged youth and turn them into champions of tomorrow by giving them throughout support. The facilities will include world-class standard comprising indoor stadium with gallery and multi-boxing ring, gymnasium with sauna, physiotherapy, hostel, apartment for coaches and staff, guest house, dining and kitchen etc.

To bring the Olympic Gold medal to India is still the topmost dream for this ‘Magnificent Mary’. 

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Upasana Makati - A Blessing in Disguise for the Visually Handicapped

This Entrepreneur is Working Towards a Greener India Through Her Venture

This Padma Shri Winner Has Made India Proud Not Just Once