Capture This: The New Sony Xperia XZ2

Capture This: The New Sony Xperia XZ2
Image credit: Sony
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony has rebooted the Xperia XZ2 with a curved frame composed of metal and 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes in four different pastel colors, with a finish that shines and reflects light from every angle. The device is rated IP65 and IP68 to withstand splashes and spills.

Sony Xperia Z2. Image credit: Sony.
The latest edition of Xperia XZ2 offers innovative new camera features like Motion Eye camera, the world’s first 4K HDR movie recorder on a smartphone. Motion Eye camera also enables Predictive Capture with motion and smile detection, Autofocus Burst and Predictive Autofocus. With these new functions and the standard Quick Launch and Capture, you’ll never miss a moment. If still photos aren’t enough, you can also create 3D scans of objects and faces with the new 3D Creator application.

 

Sony Xperia Z2. Image credit: Sony.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform, a large 3180 mAh battery and an extended 5.7-inch full HD display, Xperia XZ2 provides the ultimate user experiences with lightning-fast connection speeds.

