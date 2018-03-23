Neeti Mohan Shares Her Impressive Bollywood Journey

She just wants to be the best version of herself

A trained classical singer, for Mohan music was a regular affair since childhood. “Visiting Iskcon is a practice for my parents where I observed people involved in dance and music. It left a huge impact on me,” says Mohan. Gradually, this became a hobby which saw her winning in several events and competitions.

“My parents supported me on this along with academics to become a complete individual,” remembers Mohan. She rose to fame with Channel V’s ‘Popstars’ in 2003 and never looked back. Her Bollywood debut came along with Alia Bhatt’s Student of the Year for whom she sang Ishq wala Love. “I am so grateful to Vishal and Shekhar because they recognized my texture and voice quality to experiment with,” comments Mohan. Her next big break was Jab Tak Hein Jaan where she sang Jiya Re picturized on Anushka Sharma.

Being the voice of multiple Bollywood leads, Mohan has been crowned as a judge of ‘The Voice of India Kids’ show for the second time. She feels the journey is unbelievable and has just started for her. “You can never be completely satisfied with your work. You always learn new notes and experiment with them,” explains Mohan. However, her fan fiesta rose tremendously after the song Nainowale from the film Padmaavat. “When you actually get to work with the living legends, you tend to give extra efforts to master the craft. Working with Yashji, A. R. Rehman, Gulzar and Bhansali were the most fulfilling moments till now!” exclaims Mohan.

Going forward, apart from her prominent career in Bollywood she loves to work independently in albums for which she has been awarded in Mirchi Music Awards this year. Moreover, she also plans to take up entrepreneurship which deals with women empowerment and children in future. On the other side, this Yoga enthusiast is an avid Badminton player who finds peace and love with her family and pet dog when not working.

