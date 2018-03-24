shepreneurs

There Seems to Be No End to What This Comedy Princess Can Do

Dancing to the tunes of 'Jhalak Dikhalaja', has been a major milestone for her
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Breaking all odds, Singh has set a bench mark for all women comedians in an out-and-out male dominated space. "I never thought I would be pursuing a career in entertainment as I was more of a sports person," says Singh, a gold medallist in rifle shooting and archery and wished to bring laurels to India in Olympics. But, destiny had some other plans.

It was her mentors in college, who actually identified her funny side. "After seeing me mimicking someone, somewhere, my theatre teacher offered me to join theatres and even said that I had a perfect voice for it as well. I was so shy that I refused," she adds. Her teachers pushed her to go for an audition, where she met Kapil Sharma. After the first shot itself, Sharma exclaimed, "ye kar sakti hai" (She can do this). She was only two-year-old when her father passed away. Apart from her mother, no one in her family was supportive to boost her morale.

"March 28, 2008; I boarded the first ever flight of my life and since then there has been no landing," says Singh. Having done over 10 shows in 10 years, Bharti has even evolved herself from just being a comedian. "Dancing to the tunes of 'Jhalak Dikhalaja', has been a milestone, where people really got entertained to see a fat person like me dancing and enjoying it too," she says.

Speaking about her husband Harsh, Bharti says, he has been her strongest support. Now together they have opened a production house H3 Entertainment, in collaboration with Ishaan Dutta, the ex-CEO of Priyanka Chopra's production house, where they look at the content.

(This article was first published in the March issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

