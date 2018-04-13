Why Your Blog Posts Need to Be Less Like a Doodle and More Like the Mona Lisa

/

Quit with the blah, blah, blah. Strive to create art with your words.

April 13, 2018 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It all starts with a few words on a screen. With a provocative question or the lost piece of a puzzle in mind, internet searchers, web visitors and prospects dive deep into the online ocean to find answers to their queries. It’s both a tough and a challenging exercise.

With more than a billion websites and two million blog posts published daily, a prospective customer only scans through the headlines. If yours sounds interesting enough, they will click through and land on your website to consume the rest of your blog post. If not, they’ll jump onto other websites, like a bird searching for food, until they find content worth reading.

How do you capture your prospect’s attention with your blog post, glue them to your page, and turn them into a loyal reader or customer? Win them over with quality. Here are three ways to do that.

Related: How to Become a Content Strategist and Master Storyteller

1. Create Mona Lisa-level content for your prospects.

Of the billions of paintings in the world, the Mona Lisa, a portrait painted by Leonardo da Vinci, is one of the most valuable paintings in the world, priced at nearly $800 million in 2017.

Why? It’s the artistic quality of the painting. da Vinci didn’t just create a generic painting. He took his time to produce a memorable work of art -- a work so unique and beautiful that the entire world would revere it.

You can produce similar artistic work with words. As a digital startup, you can produce Mona Lisa-level content that will win your high-leverage client and generate thousands of dollars. Here’s how:

Invest your energy in research. Find new datasets, statistics and case studies to support your points and educate your reader.

Find new datasets, statistics and case studies to support your points and educate your reader. Approach your topic with fresh perspective. How do you write original content on a popular topic? Approach the topic from a different, very narrow angle. Your points matter much more than the subject.

How do you write original content on a popular topic? Approach the topic from a different, very narrow angle. Your points matter much more than the subject. Invest your time in polishing your words. To write a high-quality blog post, you need more than research and unique perspective. You need to invest more time to brutally edit and proofread your work. Dust those words for substance, logic and clarity.

Like painting, writing quality blog posts is an art. Master the art if you want your readers and prospects to act upon your words of advice.

Related: 5 Ways to Continuously Expand Your Online Following

2. Engage them with A-level advice.

Why do internet surfers and visitors search for a specific string of keywords on Google, click on ultra-specific headlines, and read a particular type of article from a particular blog or website?

The answer is they’re looking for A-level advice. In other words, they’re looking for a particular piece of advice that’s actionable, result-oriented and simple to digest.

Your readers and prospects frown upon salesy, crappy words that long for attention rather than offer education. If what you have out there is in-depth, visual blog content that packs in a ton of valuable, actionable ideas that are simple to digest, you’ll win millions of prospects in your market.

And you can achieve that with just one piece of content, especially if that content is a masterful work of art. Here’s what I mean:

3. Turn your words into a gargantuan work of art.

Informative content alone won’t do the job. You need emotional stories, artistic words, flowery phrases and sentences that make the reader giggle, smile, cry and scroll through your blog post to the end. In other words, you need to turn your words into a gargantuan work of art. “How do you do that?” you might ask.

For me, constant reading is the way to go. Reading a bunch of books and articles, anything from fiction novels to autobiographies to classic literature, has really helped to fuel my creative reservoir.

By reading other people’s work, I fill my brain with a lot of information and lexicons that I need to add more color to my writing. Whenever I’m writing, a metaphor or analogy I consumed in a piece of literature comes in handy. No wonder Stephen King advises that “if you want to become a writer, you have to do two things above all: read a lot, write a lot.”

Related: This Man Makes Money Off YouTube Traveling the World and Eating Street Food and Other Local Delights

The bottom line:

The only way to attract your audience and prospective customers to your content, your website and your product is through quality blog posts that include valuable content worthy of reading, savoring and acting upon. You do this by writing:

Epic blog content that engages your prospects

Quality blog posts with actionable advice

Superb content that’s also a joy to read

Take this advice, and you’ll not only capture and engage your prospect with your blog post; you’ll also create what the productivity guru Robin Sharma calls “a global base of fanatical followers.”