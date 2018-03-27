8 Mindset Changes You Need to Develop to Become Successful

You should never let the fear of failure keep you from hustling hard

March 27, 2018 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The most difficult victories are the ones that are the sweetest. You won’t be rewarded by the society if you fail but you will be recorded in history if you succeed.

Each person’s definition of success is different. Some may define success as a loving and faithful spouse or a caring and responsible parent, while most people would equate success with wealth, fame, and power.

Nowadays we’re so caught up with the idea of not failing that we rarely see the prospect of succeeding. When people talk about their goals, the only one that’s also heard the most is happiness. Happiness not only in personal life but also professional life and they both are interrelated.

The law of attraction plays a big role in success. Positive thoughts and attitude act as a magnet to bring things your way. This also helps you to identify and realize your strengths and capabilities and use them in your life. If you constantly keep putting good things in your mind they are bound to happen.

Here are the eight secrets to success and happiness.

Don't Change Others, Change Yourself

As Gandhi said, “be the change you want to see in the world.” If changing ourselves is considered tough, imagine how little of scope that leaves for changing others. Don't rely on others to get your work done as everyone is busy with their own needs. If you want to get something done you have to do it on your own and change yourself into becoming more productive rather than changing the other person and making them do the job.

Enjoy the Journey, Don't Dwell on the Results

Happiness is not the destination but the ride along the journey. No matter how the outcome or the end result might be we must learn to appreciate the things that it teaches us while we’re trying to achieve our goals, all our ups and downs happen for a reason and teach us something very important that we would need further on in our lives. The day we realise that the actual joy is found in not in completing the activity but in actually doing it, the task automatically becomes easier.

Use Your Imagination, Be Creative

Don't be afraid to let your imagination run wild. We shouldn’t be scared of setting big goals and not achieving them, rather we should be afraid of aiming for small goals. The world is full of infinite possibilities and countless opportunities and a thousand ways to do a million different things but the only way to be successful is if you do it your way and use your imagination to bring forward the best ideas and innovative ways.

Don’t Pay Heed to Negative Thoughts

When we remember old negative thoughts, we don't remember them as how they happened. Our memory is very subjective and changes accordingly. We shouldn’t let the negative past affect our future in any way. The more attention you pay to negative thoughts the more you’re practising feeling that emotion in your head which in turn makes you believe it more. You start believing you’re not good enough or you’ll never be successful. The thing you should do is learn from your past mistakes, see them as lessons and use that to not repeat the same mistakes and move forward in achieving your goals with a positive mindset.

Believe in Yourself

If you don’t believe in yourself, no one ever will. Success will come along only when you start validating yourself and at the end of the day patting your own back and saying I’ve come so far and I have the ability to go further. It is the strongest belief you need to have in order to make your goals happen. We all deal with vulnerability, failure and uncertainty but the only thing that will help you overcome all of these doubts is you, yourself. This confidence is the thing that will make you feel all the difference in the world again and again. You don't need intelligence, opportunities or resources, all you need is a simple belief in yourself.

Don't Let Distractions Distract You

One of the most difficult things to face is distractions. The moment we distracted and start procrastinating it’s all downhill from there. DIstractions can come in so many forms and will always test your willpower and patience to the very last bit, but if you want to succeed in anything you are doing, you will just have to turn around wave goodbye to the distraction and move past it and concentrate on what’s important to you, which is your success and your goal. Sometimes it’s okay to have fun and let loose but people most often don't realise the time when they need to get back to the hustle.

Plan, Plan and Plan

Don't worry about failed plans because they all fail until one doesn't. If you know what you have to do next, it becomes twice easier for you to do it. When you plan, you are organised and you can utilize the resources you have in the best possible way and get the best possible income. When you come up with plans and backup plans, even if you fail, you will always know how to get back in the game with the other plan you already have. Planning your tasks in forms of steps, planning your days by filling out weekly planners, noting when you will do what and how you’ll do that, you’ll be able to prioritise your work and know what work you have left and by clearing your everyday path you will see a clearer road to success.

Fall Seven Times, Stand Up Eight

There is a great saying and one of everyone’s favourite - never give up. You should never let the fear of failing keep you from hustling hard. Even if you fail, never stop trying harder and harder each time you fail. We should learn from our mistakes and use them to do better and be better. The only way you’ll know if you’ve failed is if you refuse to get back up and give it your best shot. You just don’t give up until you have what you’ve wanted to achieve. If you make adjustments based on the results you get after failing once, you’re already close to achieving it than you were the previous time. Achieving what you’ve been dreaming of since so long is a completely different feeling, knowing the number of setbacks, the number of times you’ve wanted to give up but pushed yourself a little harder, the extremely long hours it took is the whole point of struggling and then feeling as though you’re on top of the world.