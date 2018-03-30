News and Trends

Waymo Partners With Jaguar on Self-Driving Cars

Plus, Intercom raises $125 million in Series D funding and Relativity Space announces $35 million in new funding.
Intercom, a platform that helps drive sales, raised $125 million in Series D funding. The round was led by Kleiner Perkins, Caufield and Byers with contributions from Google Ventures. The customer messaging startup is now valued at $1.275 billion.

The autonomous car development company Waymo partnered with Jaguar to introduce a premium self-driving car. The new deal will add 20,000 all-electric I-Pace SUVs to the Alphabet project. This partnership is rumored to extend to 2026.

A startup that is disrupting how rockets are made raised $35 million in new funding. Relativity Space has created the world’s largest metal 3D printer to print its own rockets and launch satellites into space. The startup can 3D-print the rockets with a lead time of 60 days.

