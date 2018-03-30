Smartphones

Fast Forward: The New LG K10

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Fast Forward: The New LG K10
Image credit: LG
LG K10 and K8 phones
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The LG K10 sports a metal U-frame and is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and a high-resolution 8MP front camera that supports bokeh when shooting selfies. New features like Flash Jump Shot, which snaps a photo every three seconds (up to 20 photos) and stitches the images together into a GIF, are sure to delight shutterbugs.

LG K10 smartphone. Image credit: LG.

The K10’s camera technology gets another boost with Phase Detection Auto Focus, which is 23% faster than traditional auto focus, and the new Smart Rear Key not only unlocks the phone with a fingerprint, but it also triggers Quick Shutter for faster photos and Quick Capture for easy screen shots.

LG K10 packs a 1.5 GHz Octa-Core chipset, 3,000 mAh battery, up to 3GB RAM and a micro SD card slot into the same glossy, pebbled frame that the K series is known for.

Related: LG Styler Offers A Smart Way To Stay Stylish

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Smartphones

Smartphones Have Officially Crushed Digital Cameras

Smartphones

Power Play: Huawei P30

Smartphones

Samsung Shows Off Foldable Phone With 'Infinity Flex Display'