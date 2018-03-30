Fast Forward: The New LG K10

March 30, 2018 1 min read

The LG K10 sports a metal U-frame and is equipped with a 13MP rear camera and a high-resolution 8MP front camera that supports bokeh when shooting selfies. New features like Flash Jump Shot, which snaps a photo every three seconds (up to 20 photos) and stitches the images together into a GIF, are sure to delight shutterbugs.

LG K10 smartphone. Image credit: LG.

The K10’s camera technology gets another boost with Phase Detection Auto Focus, which is 23% faster than traditional auto focus, and the new Smart Rear Key not only unlocks the phone with a fingerprint, but it also triggers Quick Shutter for faster photos and Quick Capture for easy screen shots.

LG K10 packs a 1.5 GHz Octa-Core chipset, 3,000 mAh battery, up to 3GB RAM and a micro SD card slot into the same glossy, pebbled frame that the K series is known for.

