The Executive Selection: Calvin Klein

Image credit: Calvin Klein
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As a brand that has made its mark in bringing distinctive timepieces to the market, Calvin Klein’s Steadfast is yet another addition to its refined offerings. Swiss-made and powered by precision quartz, this high-quality timepiece has a case made of stainless steel, and architecture aficionados would be pleased by the detail on its dial, reminiscent of the directional lines of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York.

One can opt for either a silver or a black dial with a black leather strap, and there’s also a chronograph version which has an hour, minute, second, and date sub-dial display. For a timepiece that can be a component to your ensemble both on and off the clock, the Calvin Klein Steadfast is one we recommend you keep an eye on. 

