Effective Ways of Building a Positive Online Reputation for Your Brand

March 31, 2018

Do you know what customers are saying about your business online? Are you aware of what comes up in search engine result pages or SERPs when prospects search for your business? Owning the online reputation of your business can be quite difficult. With customer and employee review sites, news articles and social media, it has the high chances that your online business presence takes a negative route without you being aware of it. However, it is important to remember that you shouldn't only try to manage what your customers are saying about your business. Instead, you should be more concerned with building a positive online reputation.

Why is it important? It is vital for a business to have a positive online reputation because customers are more likely to interact with them as opposed to one with a negative reputation. These days, customers do their research on the internet before making buying decisions. If you have positive reviews and testimonials from satisfied customers, they will find it easier to trust and you will be able to gain customer loyalty. People seek a positive experience and your online reputation will show them what you can offer. Therefore, you need to figure out effective ways of building your reputation. What are they?

Some of the Best Ways are Outlined Below:

Content Creation

There is one thing you should understand right off the bat; not all content is created equal and the best way to building your online reputation is to create great content. Gone are the days when you could simply lure customers with a catchy jingle. Now, customers expect a business to put in a certain level of effort, especially if it can turn them into paying clients. A number of businesses distribute this content via blog posts and this is a good thing because search engines love them. Moreover, a blog provides your audience with a dedicated hub where they can visit to consume your content. Give them actionable and tangible solutions to relevant problems and avoid shallow content.

Social Media

When it comes to social media marketing, there are various factors you need to consider. First things first, your reputation will depend on your activities on social media; this means you actually have to be active on your accounts for them to have an impact. You can only become an online authority when you follow a consistent posting schedule and engage with your audience through comments.

Engagement is one of the biggest problems for business owners because they opt for a professional approach. But, the fact is that social media is better for a more personal approach and inject a bit of humanity in your dealings as this will make it easier to relate with the audience. Your attitude will influence your online reputation.

Reviews and Perception

The most complex and abstract aspect of building your online reputation is the public perception and reviews and it is also one of the most important. Only those who are not familiar with the ins and outs of digital marketing will not give any weight to online reviews. However, since Google has decided that online reviews are crucial, they have become a very important element in determining a business's online reputation. Digital word of mouth is regarded as the most persuasive form of marketing and it can have a massive impact on the decision of the average consumer. You can get customers to post positive reviews by offering an excellent product or service and ensuring a smooth experience. Be proactive about getting reviews because most customers only post a negative review on their own.

Monitor Brand Mentions

Make it a priority to monitor your brand mentions with help of tools like Google Alerts, Mention, Trackur etc. Every time someone discusses your brand, you should be alerted to see what they are saying and how it affects you. This is especially useful in the case of negative reviews because it will allow you to take steps immediately before it can have a damaging impact on your online reputation. Rather than deleting negative reviews, you should resolve the problems publicly because this shows potential clients that you are dedicated to your job.

As long as you manage your online reputation, your business will see an increase in sales and profits in the long run.