Thinkers And Doers Brings Together Bahrain's Ecosystem At Follow The Leaders

Image credit: Thinkers and Doers
Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Thinkers and Doers, in partnership with the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) and Tamkeen, brought its international conference Follow The Leaders to Bahrain on March 6, 2018, with an aim to further strengthen the rise of entrepreneurship in Bahrain. Held at the Shaikh Ebrahim Center for Culture and Research, the conference gathered 400 attendees and more than 150 startups around the world. With a theme focusing on tackling how entrepreneurs can be supported by the ecosystem, the event aimed to celebrate and leverage Bahrain’s strategic role for startups in the GCC region and around the world as an ideal startup hub for entrepreneurs and investors looking to expand their impact.

In the opening ceremony, Thinkers and Doers President Amandine Lepoutre commented on Bahrain’s entrepreneurial spirit and convenient business environment, making it a noteworthy spot for Thinkers and Doers to hold the Follow the Leaders conference. The event saw a wide range of speakers including Bahrain Economic Development Board’s Simon Galpin, Linagora’s Alexandre Zapolsky, Mumzworld’s Mona Ataya, Wamda Capital’s Walid Faza, Takreem’s Ricardo Karam, BRINC’s Yasin Aboudaoud, Enhance’s Ritesh Tilani, Tamkeem’s Esam Hammad, National Bank of Bahrain’s Yaser Alsharifi, Bahrain Development Bank’s Budoor Kamal, and more. This island’s entrepreneurial scene is definitely one worth observing, watch this space!

