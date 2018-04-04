YouTube

Tragedy Strikes at YouTube HQs; Google CEO Sundar Pichai Extends Support

Top executives of tech companies like Apple, Microsoft, Twitter and the like have put out statements extending support to YouTube employees
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tragedy Strikes at YouTube HQs; Google CEO Sundar Pichai Extends Support
Image credit: YouTube
Former Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In an unexpected and unfortunate incident at the YouTube headquarters in California, a woman open fired at the San Bruno YouTube headquarters in California killing herself. The incident left staff members injured.

Reacting to the incident, Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared a heartfelt letter and extended support to Google employees to heal them for this shocking tragedy.

Here is the note that Pichai just sent to Googlers worldwide on Twitter:

Top executives of tech companies like Apple, Microsoft and the like have put out statements extending support to YouTube employees.

 

 

 

In the press release shared by the San Bruno police, the woman has been identified as Najim Nijafi Aghdam who was in her late 30s.

The 39-year-old woman allegedly used a 9 mm handgun as she shot three people and injured a fourth before committing suicide at the tech company's headquarters near San Francisco on Tuesday. Aghdam approached an outdoor patio and dining courtyard on the campus around lunchtime and began to fire before entering the building said the press release.

According to media reports, the woman began to fire before entering the tech company’s headquarters in lunchtime on Tuesday.

The San Bruno police said in their press release that the motive of the female suspect was unclear. However, Aghdam’s father claimed she was furious at YouTube because the tech company had stopped paying her for her videos on YouTube.

According to the reports by news agency Reuters, YouTube had deleted her Aghdam’s account on Tuesday evening. The attacker had reportedly posted rants online and on her personal website about the YouTube’s censorship.

A website called The NasimeSabz.com is said to be linked with the attacker. According to media, the website talks about vegan activism, animal rights and free speech in the real world.

As the the inside story unfolds on what could have been the real trouble between the suspect and the tech company, our hearts go out for Google employees present at the YouTube headquarters earlier today.

(With inputs from news agencies)  

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

YouTube

YouTube Warns Its Copyright Changes Could Result in More Takedowns

YouTube

LGBTQ Content Creators Sue YouTube for Discrimination

YouTube

YouTubers Are Unionizing, and the Site Has 24 Days to Respond