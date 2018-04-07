Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: John Lobb

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: John Lobb
Image credit: John Lobb
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded in 1866 in London, John Lobb has certainly made its distinctive aesthetics known in the handcrafted footwear scene. The Autumn/ Winter 2018 line is inspired from lightweight walking soles, featuring a double stitch welt and its signature yellow sole stitch.

With a variety of shades in navy, black, and tan, there’s plenty of versatile pieces to match with all of your executive ensembles

Related: The Executive Selection: Montblanc

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Baume & Mercier

Lifestyle

How Entrepreneurs Can Develop Healthier Holiday Work Habits

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Givenchy