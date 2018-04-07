The Executive Selection: John Lobb

April 7, 2018 1 min read

Founded in 1866 in London, John Lobb has certainly made its distinctive aesthetics known in the handcrafted footwear scene. The Autumn/ Winter 2018 line is inspired from lightweight walking soles, featuring a double stitch welt and its signature yellow sole stitch.

With a variety of shades in navy, black, and tan, there’s plenty of versatile pieces to match with all of your executive ensembles.

