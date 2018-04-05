A 23-year-old Indian Star Has Emerged From Commonwealth Games 2018. Hint, She's a Weightlifting Champ!

Four leadership skills that can be learnt from weightlifting champion Mirabai Chanu who has made India proud

April 5, 2018

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India has won its first gold medal on the first day in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, at Gold Coast in Australia. In a record-breaking win, the star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu secured the gold medal for India in weightlifting. Chanu has set a new national record by snatching 86 kg weight in the 48 kg weightlifting round. In her next attempts she continued to maintain the highest record against her competitors and posted an impressive performance 196 kg overall in the 48 kg women’s weightlifting event.

After 1995, Chanu is the first world champion from India who has broken all the records after two decades of wait. Karnam Malleswari was the first Indian to win the gold medal at Commonwealth Games in 1994 and 1995.

Imphal-based Chanu is the second medalist after Gururaja opened India’s account in the Gold Coast, Australia. The five times world boxing champion, Mary Kom also congratulated the star weightlifter of India on Twitter for bringing gold to India.

The whole nation is talking about the gold win of India in 2018 Commonwealth Games. Here’s a quick look at what we can learn from the pride of India.

Age No Bar

Chanu had started weightlifting when she was just 13. Her inspiration was Kunjarani Devi, who has till date won three gold medals at the Manchester Commonwealth Games in 2002. Chanu did not have any weightlifting centre in her village in east Imphal, and used to travel for 60 km to take train for sports centre in Imphal.

Setbacks Are Temporary

Her sports career took off when she won silver medal in the Junior Weightlifting Championships, in 2013. In an interview with Sportskeeda, the Manipuri weightlifter revealed that she couldn’t even afford milk, which was in her diet chart given by her coach to follow for the championship. The unhealthy diet affected her sports career, but her indomitable spirit to get gold for India was her motivation to past all setbacks.

In 2014, the 19-year-old Chanu earned the silver medal in 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games and established her first major win in the international sports meet.

Winners Don't Quit

While things were going well for Chanu, she had to taste disappointment after two years. In 2016, Chanu had qualified for Rio Olympics, but had to face failure as she couldn’t give her best in the game. Due to lack of finances, her parents asked her to quit weightlifting, but refusing to leave weightlifting, Chanu made her comeback by winning gold in 2017 World Weightlifting Championship, in United States.

Persistence Pays

Chanu’s persistence for bringing gold to India has given nation the first medal on its opening day at 2018 Commonwealth Games, in Australia. 23 –year old grabbed the eyeballs of the worldwide audience by winning gold today. In an interview with ESPN after the championship, the gold medalist said, “Ek Bojh sa utar gaya hai (A weight has been lifted off me).”