Snapchat Introduces a Group Video Call Feature

Plus, 82Labs raises $8 million, and a self-care startup raises $5 million.

April 6, 2018 1 min read

Snapchat introduced a new video group chat feature. This new addition will let you chat with 16 of your closest friends and do a voice call with up to 32 people. Getting started is simple. You tap the video icon in the group chat or start a call with a few people and then invite new friends to join.

The hangover recovery drink from 82Labs has raised $8 million. This special morning-after recovery drink has vitamins, electrolytes and an herbal medicine called DHM that apparently makes your hangover magically go away. The new funding is from Altos Ventures, Slow Ventures, Strong Ventures and Thunder Road Capital.

A self-care startup called Shine raised $5 million in series A funding. Shine is a free service that sends you a daily text to help you thrive. It sends quotes, research-backed articles and actionable advice to help you start your morning off right. Shine has 2 million active users to date.