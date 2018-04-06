This Homeopathic Healer Claims to Have Made Startling Discoveries

Dr Mitra sees a phenomenal potential in his discoveries to bring a change in the way we treat human illnesses (including animals) today

His interest in studying homeopathy medicine as a career grew after experiencing the cure of his long standing epilepsy with the help of a homeopathy treatment. Witnessing hundreds of cures of serious chronic diseases by two generation of amateur homeopaths in his family was an added trigger. He was treated over 10 years with Carbamazepine and Sodium Valproate by one of the best neurologist and neurology hospital in India. He could not get away even one week without the chemical drugs and would have seizures.

One day his family took him to an old homeopath in India who was reputed for curing epilepsies besides many other serious illnesses. Believe it or not just 6 months of homeopathic treatment and he is free of any seizure for the last 30 years. This was the falling of an apple moment for Dr Somenath Mitra, when he decided to start a clinic working in nano-medicine, and decided to take up homeopathy as his career hence leading to his venture named Nanomedz Health Sciences Private Limited.

Mitra has graduated from the National Institute of Homeopathy in India and started his medical practice as a conventional classical homeopathy physician. But eventually he observed that the principles and practice of Homeopathy Medicine were based on certain observations made by founder Dr Samuel Hahnemann 200 years ago when modern scientific discoveries were yet unknown as to what we know today.

He is the first and only homeopathic physician in the world to have received a special award from The Royal Thai Army and The Nation Health Security Office, Government of Thailand for his philanthropic work on Homeopathy Medicine to help the poor people of Yala, the most sensitive province in Thailand.

Disrupting the world of medical science

According to him after the passing of Dr Samuel Hahnemann, homeopathy medicine fell in the hands of some of his popular disciples who made the theory and practice of homeopathy medicine like a cult naming it the Classical School of Homeopathy Medicine.

"They would not allow any more up-gradation or questioning of the principles of Homeopathy Medicine other than what has been laid down by the founder Dr Samuel Hahnemann. This is wrong and against the true spirit of the founder who always wanted to experiment and upgrade the principles and practice of homeopathy medicine," rued Dr Mitra.

"This mindset is totally against the true definition of science that stands for the intellectual and practical activity encompassing the systematic study of the structure and behaviour of the physical and natural world through observation and experiment," he added.

Dr Mitra made some startling discoveries during his 20 years of medical practice which he feels can bring about a disruption in the world of medical science that we know today. He could see that Dr Samuel Hahnemann has given the world a blessing with his discovery, something that has been ignored so far in the name of so-called modern medicine.

"Homeopathic medicines source nanoparticles that mobilize hormesis and time-dependent sensitization via non-pharmacological effects on specific biological adaptive and amplification mechanisms. Based on modern scientific data I have developed homeopathy into a more time bound reproducible therapy than ever," declared Dr Mitra.

Promising Results

He has worked and developed plentiful of standard homeopathic formulations which are giving very promising results in various chronic illnesses, even improving the quality of life and survival outcome in ailments such as cancer and HIV/AIDS.

"I am bringing all of my personal discoveries that I have made in the last 20 years of medical practice, of which I have plentiful of evidence, to a proper scientific institutional platform," revealed Dr Mitra.

Nanomedz Health Sciences is expected to soon launch homeopathy based nano-medicines at a global scale to help millions and billions of people suffering today from hopeless chronic illnesses.

Nanomedicine is a branch of medicine that applies the knowledge and tools of nanotechnology to the prevention and treatment of disease.

Bringing Change in Treating Human Illnesses

Dr Mitra has treated patients dying from the Home of the Dying at Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in India with advanced irreversible tissue pathologies to patients from the Baan Unrak Children's Foundation in Thailand where he has to handle hundreds and thousands of cases 24x7x365 from seasonal flu to cancer in all these years.

"It has involved a lot of time to collect all the data from each and every patient, analyse and then prescribe something that has to work very fast and effectively enough to save a patient's life many times," he shared.

Inclusive endeavour

Dr Mitra is confident his health care innovations will bring the next big disruption in the field of global health care. He has treated many from the poorest of the poor in the world to the royal families of the world. However, for him the face of human suffering is the same whether one is rich or poor.

"Human suffering does not spare anyone, and taking personal names would be against my patients' privacy. Nonetheless watch out - a few of them might come out in public in future to endorse the healing benefits of our innovations," he concluded.

Future Roadmap

Dr Mitra sees a phenomenal potential in his discoveries to bring a change in the way we treat human illnesses (including animals) today. The cost of production of his homeopathy-based nano medicines is extremely low compared to modern drugs but the impact is immense.

"The adverse reactions reported in 20 years from the use of my homeopathy-based nano medicines, given from my clinics, is 0 per cent.

"We can treat both the rich and the poorest of the poor. We are launching the 1st clinic under the brand name of Dr.Mitra's in April and plan to build a 1multi-specialty homeopathy clinic chain in India and abroad," he notified