Why Founders Should Treat These Commandments as a Way of Life

Respect others' views and suggestions but allow them the space to disagree with you and still work together and take decisions in consultation

April 6, 2018 4 min read

Most startups fail because the symptoms of the following Bad Founder DNA aggravate and show up in various obnoxious forms.

Fundamental Attribution Error: In psychology, fundamental attribution error is our tendency to explain someone’s behavior based on certain prejudiced or preconceived internal factors, such as personality or disposition, and to underestimate the influence of external factors, like situational influences, on the person’s behavior. We often have certain prejudices about people. For example, based on some past incidents, I might have formed a notion that anyone graduating from a particular institute is a “bad hire”, or anyone coming from a particular province can’t be trusted. Such notions are nothing but outcome of arrogance and basic lack of wisdom. But once such a notion has been formed, I would be always tempted to attribute a failure to the behavior or performance of any such person in my team. I wouldn’t even bother to find out what external conditions could have resulted in a performance which I’m loathing. Predatory Aggressiveness: This is the tendency to see anyone as inferior, without any empathy. This is one of the main reasons why people leave an organization – when their bosses look down upon them as inferior creatures. Deceit: It’s the tendency to cheat anyone. Lack of ethics and scant regards for law and order often lead to deceit. Founders often resort to unethical and illegals means, just because they are desperate to increase the bottom line. Emotional Instability: Most founders exhibit various forms of emotional instabilities. Their behavior becomes erratic and soon obnoxious. Narcissism: Simplistically, it’s the tendency of thwarting “I” on everything and everyone.

The following Ten Commandments of Founders aim at ensuring that the founders never behave in a way that could be construed as a symptom of the Bad Founder DNA.