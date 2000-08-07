Creating A Product Craze

Follow these three rules to start your own commercial craze.

August 7, 2000 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You have a product or service you love, and you want everybody else to love it. Well, you'd do well to read Robert B. Cialdini's book, Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion (Quill Trade Paperbacks). Cialdini is a professor of psychology at Arizona State University in Tempe, and he's done a considerable amount of research on how commercial crazes start. Here are the three main reasons he's come up with: