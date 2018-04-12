My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies / web series

How to Finally Get Over That Hurdle and Start Your Own Video Series

Don't let your mindset hold you back.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Partner
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Beginning your own online video series can seem like a daunting task in the beginning. You may make up certain excuses to yourself -- such as you don't have the right camera and the perfect studio space. The reality is, not much is required besides a powerful smartphone camera and a confident mindset to kickstart your own original video project.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman gives some tips on overcoming any barriers that are holding you back from creating great videos. She stresses, foremost, the importance in believing in your content. If you are invested in the information you are sending out to the world, your videos will naturally bring value and entertainment to your audience. To overcome any demons about publishing videos online, simply think of the people who will find something helpful in your content -- not those who want to criticize it.

Equiptment-wise, Volman suggests all that is necessary for a good video are the basics: a good source of lighting and a stable foundation.  

So, all that is left is go out there and start shooting. To learn more about starting your own video series, click play. 

Related: How to Repurpose Your Social Media Content

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

How I Made $134,846.40 of Passive Income in 1 Month

  • --shares
Add to Queue