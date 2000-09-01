We Want You!

Need employees? Check out these Web-based job banks.

September 1, 2000 2 min read

This story appears in the September 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

The Web as a recruitment tool has come a long way. No longer will you have to spend your valuable time sifting through thousands of badly written resumes in obscure formats looking for the right talent to round out your office. Gone are the days of performing fruitless searches with counter-intuitive Boolean combinations like "word" or "Word" or "MSWord" just to find someone intelligent to assist with administrative tasks.

The new breed of Web-based job banks are all grown up, and many really deliver the personnel you seek without sucking an entire day out of your workweek. Innovative and affordable payment solutions make them worth investigating when compared to what you could pay for a professional recruiter.

Take eWork Exchange. The site (www.ework.com) is designed to connect contract employees with project managers from various angles of high-tech, with database design and software and Web development being some of its more popular fields. Best of all, there are no mandatory fees to recruit-only "incentives" to give your needs high ranking and visibility to job seekers.

Jobs.com has been redesigned to make your searching simpler. If you download its Resumail software, presorted resumes of only the right candidates are pushed directly to your desktop, and anyone applying with your company can fill out a form with all the required information, which gets e-mailed straightaway, so you're not forced to deal with disorganized formats and file types.

In general, don't be afraid to get specific. Almost every state and major city has its own recruitment nook online (for example, MinnesotaJobs.com), as does almost every field. A little research via search engines before you start will help pinpoint the most efficient places to find your next employee.

Get With It

Webhire.com's Manager's Resources section has "Ten Things You Should Know About Internet Recruiting," a great overview to the topic. You'll also find information on recent trends, short recruiting time, cost-effective solutions and how to best get started.

Webgeek Karen Solomon (ksolomon@wenet.net) writes about technology and e-business for a number of publications, including Wired and Business 2.0.