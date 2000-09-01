We Want You!

Need employees? Check out these Web-based job banks.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the September 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

The Web as a recruitment tool has come a long way. No longer will you have to spend your valuable time sifting through thousands of badly written resumes in obscure formats looking for the right talent to round out your office. Gone are the days of performing fruitless searches with counter-intuitive Boolean combinations like "word" or "Word" or "MSWord" just to find someone intelligent to assist with administrative tasks.

The new breed of Web-based job banks are all grown up, and many really deliver the personnel you seek without sucking an entire day out of your workweek. Innovative and affordable payment solutions make them worth investigating when compared to what you could pay for a professional recruiter.

Take eWork Exchange. The site (www.ework.com) is designed to connect contract employees with project managers from various angles of high-tech, with database design and software and Web development being some of its more popular fields. Best of all, there are no mandatory fees to recruit-only "incentives" to give your needs high ranking and visibility to job seekers.

Jobs.com has been redesigned to make your searching simpler. If you download its Resumail software, presorted resumes of only the right candidates are pushed directly to your desktop, and anyone applying with your company can fill out a form with all the required information, which gets e-mailed straightaway, so you're not forced to deal with disorganized formats and file types.

In general, don't be afraid to get specific. Almost every state and major city has its own recruitment nook online (for example, MinnesotaJobs.com), as does almost every field. A little research via search engines before you start will help pinpoint the most efficient places to find your next employee.

Get With It

Webhire.com's Manager's Resources section has "Ten Things You Should Know About Internet Recruiting," a great overview to the topic. You'll also find information on recent trends, short recruiting time, cost-effective solutions and how to best get started.

Webgeek Karen Solomon (ksolomon@wenet.net) writes about technology and e-business for a number of publications, including Wired and Business 2.0.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market