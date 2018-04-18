Starbucks

Starbucks Stores Will Close Nationwide Next Month in an Unprecedented Attempt to Fix a Company Crisis

The closure comes after footage of the arrest of two black men who tried to use the bathroom in a Philadelphia Starbucks went viral, sparking boycott threats.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Starbucks Stores Will Close Nationwide Next Month in an Unprecedented Attempt to Fix a Company Crisis
Image credit: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters via BI
Reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Starbucks is closing all its stores nationwide on May 29 after an incident in which two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia location.

The coffee giant on Tuesday announced plans to close all U.S. stores for the afternoon of May 29. Starbucks said in a statement it plans to "conduct racial-bias education geared toward preventing discrimination in our stores."

"The training will be provided to nearly 175,000 partners (employees) across the country, and will become part of the onboarding process for new partners," Starbucks said in a statement.

The training will cover topics such as "implicit bias" and "conscious inclusion."

A viral video shows Philadelphia police arresting two black men inside a Starbucks as witnesses protest that the men "didn't do anything."
Image credit: Twitter/@missydepino


Kevin Johnson, Starbucks' CEO, was forced to apologize this weekend after a video of two black men being arrested at a Philadelphia location of the coffee chain went viral. Employees called the police when the men refused to leave the Starbucks after asking to use the restroom without having purchased any drinks.

"I've spent the last few days in Philadelphia with my leadership team listening to the community, learning what we did wrong and the steps we need to take to fix it," Johnson said in a statement. "While this is not limited to Starbucks, we're committed to being a part of the solution. Closing our stores for racial bias training is just one step in a journey that requires dedication from every level of our company and partnerships in our local communities."

This will mark only the second time that Starbucks has closed all locations for training efforts. The last time the company did something similar was in 2008, when the then struggling chain shut down all U.S. locations to retrain employees on improving the "Starbucks Experience" by boosting technical abilities and customer service.

Starbucks said it was working with a number of experts to develop the curriculum for the training. Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative; Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund; Heather McGhee, president of Demos; former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder; and Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, will be among the experts consulted, according to the company.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starbucks

You Can't Buy a Starbucks Franchise: Here's Why and What You Can Do Instead

Starbucks

This Starbucks Executive Shares How Your Company Can Make a Positive Social Impact

Starbucks

Some Starbucks Baristas Are Begging Their Former CEO Not to Run for President