Touch And Go

September 1, 2000 1 min read

The Fujitsu LifeBook B Series is a mini notebook with a unique touch screen that works with pen input reminiscent of a PDA; but don't confuse the two-this puppy sports 192MB RAM, a 6.4GB hard drive, an external floppy disk drive as well as a built-in 56Kbps modem and 10/100 Base-Tx Ethernet LAN. It can easily fit in a purse or briefcase. The 10.4-inch TFT display's touch screen simplifies navigation on the go, and its pen input, signature capture and handwriting recognition software make it very versatile.

