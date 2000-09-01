WizCom Technologies' QuickLink Pen scanner

September 1, 2000 1 min read

Never again miss the opportunity to share vital business information with others. With the QuickLink Pen, you can automatically scan text and transfer it into your PC, PDA or even text-enabled phones. Using OCR technology, the Pen Scanner captures text from reports and charts with one stroke and can scan up to 1,000 pages of text. You can even use it to scan business cards into your address book. Weighing only 3 ounces, you can take the Pen Scanner with you wherever you go. Connection to a PC or laptop comes via a serial cable or infrared port, and the Pen can read regular, bold or italic fonts in sizes ranging from 6 to 22 points. It recognizes eight languages (the upgrade offers 24 languages), with an accuracy rate of 95 percent. Its software allows you to store text in separate files, which can then be imported into Word documents. Requirements include Windows 95/98/NT, a CD-ROM drive, 17MB RAM and 8MB hard-drive space.

QuickLink Pen Personal Scanner

Wizcom Technologies

www.wizcomtech.com

(888) 777-0552

Street price: $149