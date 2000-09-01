Hang Pen

WizCom Technologies' QuickLink Pen scanner
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the September 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Never again miss the opportunity to share vital business information with others. With the QuickLink Pen, you can automatically scan text and transfer it into your PC, PDA or even text-enabled phones. Using OCR technology, the Pen Scanner captures text from reports and charts with one stroke and can scan up to 1,000 pages of text. You can even use it to scan business cards into your address book. Weighing only 3 ounces, you can take the Pen Scanner with you wherever you go. Connection to a PC or laptop comes via a serial cable or infrared port, and the Pen can read regular, bold or italic fonts in sizes ranging from 6 to 22 points. It recognizes eight languages (the upgrade offers 24 languages), with an accuracy rate of 95 percent. Its software allows you to store text in separate files, which can then be imported into Word documents. Requirements include Windows 95/98/NT, a CD-ROM drive, 17MB RAM and 8MB hard-drive space.

QuickLink Pen Personal Scanner

Wizcom Technologies

www.wizcomtech.com

(888) 777-0552

Street price: $149

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market