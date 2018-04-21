News and Trends

Rana Kapoor of YES Bank Honored With 'India Talent Management Award'

The MD & CEO of YES Bank was felicitated by CNBC Asia
Image credit: YES Bank
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Organizations across the world are waking up to the importance of technological innovations within, to scale their businesses. They are also not shying away and declaring the entrepreneurial ecosystem as a separate entity, instead they are welcoming entrepreneurial ventures with open arms to walk towards growth.

Leading the path of entrepreneurship in business, YES Bank has always strived for growth for all by placing their focus on professional entrepreneurship, human capital and innovation. Recognising their efforts, Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, YES Bank and Chairman, YES Global Institute was felicitated with CNBC Asia's 'India Talent Management Award' by Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad (Hon'ble Minister of Electronics & IT and Law & Justice.

The honour was presented to Kapoor at the 13th edition of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards, Delhi. CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards recognizes leaders who create and sustain entrepreneurial initiatives, develop best practices and carve out powerful businesses in the global economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Kapoor said, "A new paradigm for tech based companies, and in particular, companies of the Future is to build scalable and sustainable talent acquisition, development& retention programs. As one of the fastest growing Banks in India, it is our constant endeavor to engage skill & mentor Talent, and channelize their entrepreneurial spirit for solutions that are 'Future Ready'. "

Kapoor believes that 'CNBC Asia's India Talent Management' Award is a reinforcement of their laser sharp focus on Professional Entrepreneurship, Human Capital and Innovation. "Recognitions such as these reiterate the Bank's commitment to invest in the future of YES Bankers by enhancing each individual's capability, capacity & confidence, thereby equipping them with skills to succeed in tomorrow's workplace and economy," he said.

YES Bank's Initiatives to Drive Talent

YES BANK has been a pioneer in institutionalizing innovative Talent acquisition& retention programs across experience levels, with flagship initiatives such as Y-PEP (YES-PROFESSIONAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP PROGRAM) - aimed at hiring management professionals directly from premier B-Schools in India and select foreign Universities.YES BANK continues to harness the power of today's youth with initiatives such as YES Transformation Series, India's largest case study challenge offering students an opportunity to work on real-life challenges faced by the financial sector; Recently ranked as the 2nd best B-school challenge by Dare2Compete.

YES SCHOOL OF BANKING (YSB), the Learning & Development function of YES BANK, ensures conceptualization and deployment of learning solutions that meet business, employee and customer requirements through continued improvement in employee skillset, tech and service quality. Key Human Capital, Organizational Development and Learning initiatives at YES BANK are domiciled under the aegis of YES SCHOOL OF BANKING (YSB), institutionalized in 2007 with a vision to build the Capacity, Capability and Confidence of our Human Capital for making YES BANK the 'Finest Quality Large Bank in India by 2020'.

