Acing is a Habit and Not a One-time Moment for this World Cricket Champion

Here's how 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar is batting his second innings on entrepreneurship

April 24, 2018 4 min read

Often referred as the God of Cricket, when Sachin Tendulkar bid adieu to his first innings of life – cricket, he began his second innings of life on entrepreneurship. An all-time favorite batsman from India, Tendulkar did not just prove his perfection at the cricketing pitch, but also shown his entrepreneurial skills ‘off field’.

At the age of 40, after his retirement from all forms of cricket, Tendulkar ventured into entrepreneurship and backed number of startups as an investor. The love for master blaster of cricket in India has no boundaries. On his 45th birthday, Entrepreneur India takes a look at the milestones Tendulkar had crossed to achieve excellence in his business journey.

Brand Endorsements Barged in when he was just 16

After the spectacular beginning of his cricketing career at the tender age of 16, a number of popular brands lined up outside the house of master blaster to get him to advertise their products.

The top-notch brands like Pepsi, MRF, Brittania, Adidas, Coca-cola, Canon, Fiat Palio advertised their products with Tendulkar on television screens, and the list kept on increasing by the day.

As much as the craze for Tendulkar was increasing in the cricketing world, the top brands poured in their requests for him to be the brand ambassador.

Tendulkar was also recognized as the highest paid athlete by the number of renowned business magazines in 2013, as his net income accounted at a staggering $160 million.

Turning the love for Sports into the Successful Business Ventures

As it’s quite a well-known fact that athletes have to ensure their financial future by themselves, the little blaster bought the restaurants in Mumbai to secure his financial future during his cricketing career. The two restaurants he owns in Mumbai are - “Sachin’s” in Colaba and the other named “Tendulkar’s” in Mulund.

In 2007, Tendulkar signed his business partnership with Future Group and Manipal Healthcare Services to launch a wide range of health supplements, sports and fitness equipment and a range of lifestyle products. The deal was signed as a Joint Venture between both the parties under the name ‘S Drive and Sach’.

The little master co-owned number of teams after his retirement in 2013 that included the Kochi-based franchise of football club Kerala Blasters. In 2014, he bought the Nadal-starring Mumbai franchise of International Tennis Premiere League. In 2017, Tendulkar completed a rare hat-trick as a sports entrepreneur by buying another franchise in Pro-Kabaddi League.

Tendulkar has now transitioned himself from a sports icon to a successful sports entrepreneur.

Other ‘Hot Sectors’ explored by Master Blaster

Whether it is his batting on cricket-pitch or his masterstrokes off field as an entrepreneur, there is no stopping to Tendulkar. His interests in business are not just limited to sports or cricket, but the Tendulkar is quite an expert in exploring other sectors as well. Technology is one of them.

Tendulkar holds 18% equity stake in sports simulation venture- Smaaash Entertainment, which had raised funding of INR 90 crore in 2017. He also owns 26% stake in the celebrity merchandise and brand extension firm, Universal Collectabilia. Besides, his stakes, Tendulkar had also unveiled his men’s apparel business brand True Blue, which is currently under Arvind Fashion Brands.

Recently Sachin made his first investment in technology. He has launched an app, called 100 MB, which is dedicated to him. He also invested in mobile manufacturing firm, Smartron, for which he is also a brand ambassador and recently launched a phone with his own name.

Leader of all the Leaders!

On-field or off-field, the king of cricket, Tendulkar has showed his leadership skills time and again.

And yet again, the little master exhibited his love for the young icon Virat Kohli when was asked to pen a tribute for him. The current Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was recognized in the list of the most influential people of 2018 by the TIME magazine, and it was none other than Tendulkar who was asked to write a tribute for him.

With all this love, Tendulkar wrote an extremely honest and beautiful tribute for Kohli. That shows the master blaster’s loving and dearly nature that completes his leadership trait.