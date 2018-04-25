The Digest

This Delectable Donut Shop Has Grown Tremendously -- Out of a Car Wash

Scott Levine started Underwest Donuts four years ago, and now has a second location at one of New York's busiest train stations.
Image credit: Underwest Donuts | Facebook
Entrepreneur Staff
News Director
1 min read

What do you think of when you picture the ideal location for a food business? Usually, it's a highly trafficked area, whether by pedestrians or vehicles, in the center of town. But, of course, there are always outliers.

One being Underwest Donuts, a 4-year-old business whose first location is inside a car wash on New York City's west side. It turns out, donuts and car washes are a great combination.

In this edition of The Digest Live, Scott Levine, owner and chief donut maker at Underwest, talks about how the business ended up in a car wash, how its second location at the busy Penn Station changed the company and shows how his delicious donuts are made.

