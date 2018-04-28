Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Rado

The Executive Selection: Rado
Image credit: Rado
Rado True Thinline
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In 1962, Rado made the watchmaking world sit up and take notice when it launched the Rado DiaStar, which was revolutionary for its scratch-proof case made of tungsten carbide- no other brand had made use of this material before Rado. In line with that history of craftsmanship, the Swiss watchmaker has now introduced the True Thinline Leaf, as part of its pre-Baselworld 2018 releases.

The first thing you’ll notice is its distinct nature-inspired aesthetic, plus its use of high-tech ceramic that makes it resistant to scratches, while also being incredibly light and comfortable to wear. With its mother-of-pearl dial -a rising trend in the watchmaking scene- its texture and color changes according to how light hits it, and a distinctive leaf pattern can also be perceived on closer inspection. 

