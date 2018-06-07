Marijuana Goes Mainstream: 63 Percent of American Voters Say It Should Be Legal

According to a new poll, marijuana's acceptance is at an all-time high.

More American voters support marijuana legalization than ever before, according to a new poll released by Quinnipiac University. When asked if "the use of marijuana should be made legal in the U.S.," American voters said 63 - 33 percent that it should. This is the highest level of support for legalized marijuana ever recorded in a Quinnipiac national poll.

"From a stigmatized, dangerous drug bought in the shadows, to an accepted treatment for various ills, to a widely accepted recreational outlet, marijuana has made it to the mainstream," said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

Some other findings from the poll:

Medical Marijuana For the Win

Ninety-four percent of voters are in favor of allowing patients to use medical marijuana if their doctors prescribe it. This is also the highest level of support in any national poll by the independent Quinnipiac University.

Marijuana Is Not a Gateway Drug

American voters told pollsters 61 - 31 percent that they believe marijuana does not lead to other addictive drugs.

Marijuana Shouldn't Be Federally Opposed

Seventy percent said they are against the enforcement of federal laws against marijuana in states that have legalized medical or recreational marijuana. In fact, voters support 74 - 20 percent a bill protecting states with legal medical or recreational marijuana from federal prosecution.

Men Use Marijuana More

According to the poll, 43 percent of American voters say they have used recreational marijuana, including 54 percent of men. Only 33 percent of women say they use marijuana.

Marijuana Shouldn't Be Schedule 1

Voters support 76 – 18 percent reducing the classification of marijuana as a Schedule 1 drug, which is the same classification as heroin.

