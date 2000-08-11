What Do Business Sellers Look For?

Consider these things before going shopping for a new business.

August 11, 2000 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Okay, so you know what you want in a business. But what are sellers seeking in a buyer? While sellers want to sell, they also want a new owner who can make the business successful because in most cases, the new owner will owe them money.

Here are a few things that sellers look for in a buyer: