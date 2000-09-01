Beep Me Up

Boy, oh boy, what pagers can do these days. Now, not only can you be startled by pretentious beeps or titillated by sporadic vibrations, but with Motorola's new Talkabout T900, your wisdom can be dished out with the greatest of ease. With a super convenient, illuminated keyboard and the rather ingenious "e-talk" function, you can send full text messages as well as receive them from pagers, phones or e-mail. Deemed a compact interactive communicator (please, it's certainly not considered a pager anymore), the Talkabout T900, which is about the size of a jumbo pack of Fruit Stripe gum, allows you to store up to 250 contacts. Talk about convenience. For more information, call (800) 548-9954 or visit www.motorola.com. At press time, the TalkAbout was set for a June release, with pricing under $200.



