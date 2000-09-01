Beep Me Up
Motorola's new Talkabout T900 advanced pager
This story appears in the September 2000 issue of . Subscribe »
|Boy, oh
boy, what pagers can do these days. Now, not only can you be
startled by pretentious beeps or titillated by sporadic vibrations,
but with Motorola's new Talkabout T900, your wisdom can be
dished out with the greatest of ease. With a super convenient,
illuminated keyboard and the rather ingenious "e-talk"
function, you can send full text messages as well as receive them
from pagers, phones or e-mail. Deemed a compact interactive
communicator (please, it's certainly not considered a pager
anymore), the Talkabout T900, which is about the size of a jumbo
pack of Fruit Stripe gum, allows you to store up to 250 contacts.
Talk about convenience. For more information, call (800) 548-9954
or visit www.motorola.com. At
press time, the TalkAbout was set for a June release, with pricing
under $200.