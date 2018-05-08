My Queue

Growth Strategies

This Pasta Maker Got So Popular It's Moving to a Facility 10 Times Bigger

We visited Sfoglini in Brooklyn, N.Y., to see how it makes its artisanal pastas.
This Pasta Maker Got So Popular It's Moving to a Facility 10 Times Bigger
After Steve Gonzalez and Scott Ketchum couldn't find a space for a restaurant, they made a pasta pivot. Instead of serving artisanal pastas, they would now make them out a factory in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Six years after founding Sfoglini Pasta, the entrepreneurs had experienced such great demand for their products, they needed to find a new facility. The company's new factory is almost 10 times bigger than its original one.

Entrepreneur had the chance to visit the original factory and speak with Ketchum to learn how Sfoglini makes its pasta. In the video below, he also shares his advice to aspiring entrepreneurs.

