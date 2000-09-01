Ticket To Ride
|Gliding past tourists idly rotting away in those incredibly
slow ticket lines, you approach the entrance with your CityPass
booklet in hand. The ticket taker is deeply impressed as he tears
away your pre-purchased pass and leads you to the popular
attraction that will define the significance of your vacation
destination. How does such privilege occur? You're no movie
star, right? With CityPass ticket booklets, of course. Thanks to
this revolutionary visitor program, regular folk can have passes in
hand for the hottest attractions at about half the price and
don't have to wait in line feeling like a big dork.
CityPass caters to cities like San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Boston, and prices vary by city, but believe us, you do save a bundle. A mere $32 to see the Empire State Building, MOMA, the top of the World Trade Center and more? That's a deal. See www.citypass.net for more info.