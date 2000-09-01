Ticket To Ride

Gliding past tourists idly rotting away in those incredibly slow ticket lines, you approach the entrance with your CityPass booklet in hand. The ticket taker is deeply impressed as he tears away your pre-purchased pass and leads you to the popular attraction that will define the significance of your vacation destination. How does such privilege occur? You're no movie star, right? With CityPass ticket booklets, of course. Thanks to this revolutionary visitor program, regular folk can have passes in hand for the hottest attractions at about half the price and don't have to wait in line feeling like a big dork.



CityPass caters to cities like San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Boston, and prices vary by city, but believe us, you do save a bundle. A mere $32 to see the Empire State Building, MOMA, the top of the World Trade Center and more? That's a deal. See www.citypass.net for more info.