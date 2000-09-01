Dancin' In The Street
San Sebastian Street Fiesta
1 min read
|It's time you got out of
town. It's time you did some carousing for the canonized.
It's time you went to Old San Juan, Puerto Rico! And have we
got the best excuse for you--the four-day San Sebastian Street
Fiesta, one of the many "Fiesta Patronales" held in this
balmy Caribbean paradise. Next year, it falls on January 18-21. So
make plans for a trip where you can soak up the colonial
atmosphere, sun on the finest beaches, revel in dynamic music
processions, relish the scrumptious cuisine, and imbibe the
delectable rums. Every year, each town celebrates its particular
patron saint. Call the municipal government office at (787)
721-1476 or visit welcome.topuertorico.org and
Puerto Rico Tourism Co. at www.prtourism.com.