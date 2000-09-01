Dancin' In The Street

San Sebastian Street Fiesta
This story appears in the September 2000 issue of . Subscribe »
It's time you got out of town. It's time you did some carousing for the canonized. It's time you went to Old San Juan, Puerto Rico! And have we got the best excuse for you--the four-day San Sebastian Street Fiesta, one of the many "Fiesta Patronales" held in this balmy Caribbean paradise. Next year, it falls on January 18-21. So make plans for a trip where you can soak up the colonial atmosphere, sun on the finest beaches, revel in dynamic music processions, relish the scrumptious cuisine, and imbibe the delectable rums. Every year, each town celebrates its particular patron saint. Call the municipal government office at (787) 721-1476 or visit welcome.topuertorico.org and Puerto Rico Tourism Co. at www.prtourism.com.


